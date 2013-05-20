JAKARTA May 20 Jakarta shares rallied to a record high of 5,243.5 on Monday, after the president named a new finance minister, a move that is seen as a positive development for a struggling economy.

Jakarta's blue-chip index rose 1.6 percent, led by state-controlled firms. PT Bank Mandiri and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia rose more than 2.9 percent each to 10,400 rupiah and 12,300 rupiah respectively.

Muhammad Chatib Basri, who was named finance minister of Southeast Asia's biggest economy, will have to grapple with slowing economic growth and attempt bring down the cost of massive fuel subsidies.

"Chatib Basri's appointment as new finance minister is good news for the market as he has no political affilition with any party. Being a professional and a technocrat from the most reputable university in Indonesia will also bring positive sentiment to the market," said Fadlul Imansyah, vice president at CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta.

"This positive catalyst has brought the market to an all-time high as market players strongly believe he will bring positive value by his policies in the fiscal sector."

The announcement came on the same day the government began presenting budget proposals for next year which assume slightly stronger growth for 2014, though that may be based in part on heavy spending as a result of next year's parliamentary and presidential elections.

Basri's appointment was a positive sign, said Aldian Taloputra, an economist at Mandiri Sekuritas, citing his wide experience in policy matters.

($1 = 9,755.5 rupiah) (Editing by Sunil Nair)