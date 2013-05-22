JAKARTA, May 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1669.16 0.17% 2.870 USD/JPY 102.51 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9228 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1377.24 0.13% 1.800 US CRUDE 95.78 -0.42% -0.400 DOW JONES 15387.58 0.34% 52.30 ASIA ADRS 147.82 -0.04% -0.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cheered by Fed reassurance, yen awaits BOJ SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of Fed; Thai realty up on low rate outlook STOCKS TO WATCH - Steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel, through its unit PT Krakatau Hoogoven Indonesia Pipe Industries, will start construction of a second steel pipe factory with a total investment of 335.6 billion rupiah, said CEO Irvan Kamal Hakim. The factory will have maximum capacity of 150,000 tonnes per year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - State electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to issue bonds worth 12 trillion Indonesian rupiah in the second half of this year to finance investment, said Wahyu Hidayat, deputy state-owned enterprises minister. (Investor Daily) - Cosmetic manufacturer PT Martina Berto plans to open an outlet in the Philippines to add to its existing overseas operations in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei Darusalam, said Corporate Secretary Desril Muchtar. (Kontan) - The Indonesian unit of Total, PT Total E&P Indonesia, plans to drill 100 wells this year to boost output in its Mahakam block, said Hardy Pramono, East Kalimantan district manager, adding that it sees 2013 oil and gas output reaching 390,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The firm will need $2.5 billion this year to develop Mahakam block. (Kontan) - Coal miner PT ATPK Resources has revised up its 2013 full-year output target to 2.4 million tonnes per year, up from earlier 1.5 million tonnes, said director Albert J. Bangun. (Kontan) - PT Bintan Alumina Indonesia is ready to spend between $700 million and $800 million to develop a bauxite smelter on a 2,000 hectare of land in Bintan, Riau, said director Zulnahar Usman. The facility is expected to commence operation in 2016 and will have capacity of 300,000 tonnes per month. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei scales 5-1/2-year high ahead of BOJ meeting > Dow, S&P end at records on Fed officials' reassurance > Prices gain on dovish Fed speakers, yields test support > Dollar edges down as Fed officials hint at status quo > Gold trims losses as euro firms ahead of Bernanke > Oil falls on rising US gasoline stocks > Palm oil ends flat; Ramadan demand eyed INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia says DBS can buy 40 pct of Bank Danamon, rest may follow > Indonesia's Freeport mine risks prolonged closure over disaster > Indonesia expects inflation above 7 pct in revised 2013 budget > Indonesia mogul ready to discuss deal on Intrepid project -letter ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9762.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor)