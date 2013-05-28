UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, May 28 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1649.6 -0.06 -0.91 USD/JPY 101.47 0.54 0.54 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.03 1.12 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1393.01 -0.09 -1.27 US CRUDE 93.94 -0.22 -0.21 DOW JONES 15303.10 0.06 8.60 ASIA ADRS 139.79 -1.85 -2.63 ----------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH - Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans to develop two logistics centres in Pekanbaru and Jambi, Sumatra this year, with a total investment of 200 billion Indonesian rupiah ($20.43 million), said corporate secretary Solihin. (Investor Daily) - Oil firm PT Medco Energi Internasional in talks to raise a $300 million loan from PT Bank Mandiri and Standard Chartered Bank to finance its Senoro gas project, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Investor Daily) - PT United Tractors, Indonesia's biggest heavy equipment provider, posted a 42 percent decline in sales from January to April due to slowing demand in the coal mining sector, said corporate secretary Sara Loebis. (Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia relaxes limits on Australia beef imports-Aust Govt > Freeport able to restart Indonesia open-mining soon-minister > Indonesia cbank sees room to raise deposit facility rate ($1 = 9790.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources