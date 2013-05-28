JAKARTA, May 28 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1649.6 -0.06 -0.91 USD/JPY 101.47 0.54 0.54 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.03 1.12 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1393.01 -0.09 -1.27 US CRUDE 93.94 -0.22 -0.21 DOW JONES 15303.10 0.06 8.60 ASIA ADRS 139.79 -1.85 -2.63 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei extends losses, dollar steady vs yen SE Asia Stocks-Weak globals knock region off highs; Philippine lags STOCKS TO WATCH - Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans to develop two logistics centres in Pekanbaru and Jambi, Sumatra this year, with a total investment of 200 billion Indonesian rupiah ($20.43 million), said corporate secretary Solihin. (Investor Daily) - Oil firm PT Medco Energi Internasional in talks to raise a $300 million loan from PT Bank Mandiri and Standard Chartered Bank to finance its Senoro gas project, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Investor Daily) - PT United Tractors, Indonesia's biggest heavy equipment provider, posted a 42 percent decline in sales from January to April due to slowing demand in the coal mining sector, said corporate secretary Sara Loebis. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sheds 1.2 pct to break below 14,000 > Wall St posts 1st weekly loss since mid-April > TREASURIES-Prices rise, 10-year yields fluctuate > Yen softer for now; Nikkei seen calling the shots > Gold rises on physical demand as dollar dips > Brent dips on weak economic data, ample supplies INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia relaxes limits on Australia beef imports-Aust Govt > Freeport able to restart Indonesia open-mining soon-minister > Indonesia cbank sees room to raise deposit facility rate ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9790.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)