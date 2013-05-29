JAKARTA, May 29 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1660.06 0.63 10.46 USD/JPY JPY= 102.36 0.00 0.00 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.16 -0.41 -0.01 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1382.62 0.17 2.37 US CRUDE CLc1 94.75 -0.27 -0.26 DOW JONES .DJI 15409.39 0.69 106.29 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 140.59 0.57 0.80 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rally underpins Asian shares SE Asia Stocks-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai stocks STOCKS TO WATCH - Oil firm PT Energi Mega Persada sold a 10 percent stake in Masela PSC block to Inpex Masela Ltd and Shell Upstream Overseas Services Ltd to help the company repay its $200 million outstanding debt, said CEO Imam P. Agustino. (Investor Daily) - Oil services firm PT Radiant Utama Interinsco's bidding for two oil and gas service contracts worth 1 trillion rupiah ($102.12 million) is expected to be announced within the next two months, said corporate secretary Misyal A Bahwal.(Investor Daily) - Property firm PT Bakrieland Development sold a 1,037-hectare land in its Lido Lake Resort and Golf in West Java, to PT Zulam Alinda Sejahtera to help the company reduce its debt, it said in a statement. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.3 pct, recovering from recent beating > Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St > TREASURIES-Yields jump to highest levels in a year > Dollar rises on talk of Fed unwinding stimulus > Gold down 1 pct as strong US data dents safe havens > Oil rises more than $1 on equities, M. East tension INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's biggest herbal medicine maker eyes $153 mln IPO > Indonesia relaxes limits on Australian beef imports > EU imposes duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel > Freeport gets approval to restart part of Indonesia mine ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,792.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)