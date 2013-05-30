UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, May 30 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0052 GMT ---------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1648.36 -0.70 -11.70 USD/JPY 101.20 0.07 0.07 10-YR US TSY YLD 96.61 0.01 -0.09 SPOT GOLD 1389.84 -0.19 -2.61 US CRUDE 92.97 -0.17 -0.16 DOW JONES 15302.8 -0.69 -106.59 ASIA ADRS 138.5 -1.49 -2.09 -------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by global equities retreat SE Asia Stocks-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks fall after rate cut STOCKS TO WATCH - Auto distributor PT Astra International expects to raise 2.8 trillion rupiah ($285.64 million)by selling 15 percent in its unit PT Astra Otoparts through a private placement, said director Robby Sani.(Investor Daily) - Steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel has agreed to form a joint venture with Natsteel Asia Pte Ltd to develop a pre-fabricated steel factory with a capacity of 70,000 tonnes per year in East Jakarta, said Krakatau Steel's CEO Irvan Hakim.(Investor Daily) - Retailer PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to open four new outlets in the second quarter of this year, said finance director Suryanto. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may fall below 14,000 after US stocks drop > Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks > Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs > U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact > Gold rises 1 pct on physical demand, drop in equities > Oil slides with Wall Street and on energy demand worry INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Saratoga seeks $395 mln in Indonesia's biggest IPO in 2 years > Freeport restarts output at world's No.2 copper mine ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9802.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources