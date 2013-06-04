JAKARTA, June 4 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1640.42 0.59 9.68 USD/JPY 99.67 0.17 0.17 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.12 -0.40 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1411.81 0.05 0.71 US CRUDE 93.17 -0.30 -0.28 DOW JONES 15254.03 0.92 138.46 ASIA ADRS 135.56 -0.20 -0.27 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, weak data support Fed stimulus hopes SE Asia Stocks-Philippine tumbles; Indonesia sees biggest one-day fall in a year STOCKS TO WATCH - Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk, a unit of Lippo group, booked a third-quarter net profit of 63.2 billion rupiah ($6.45 million), a 118 percent increase from the same period last year, on higher revenues. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) expects subscribers to reach 140 million this year, up from 125 million last year, said director Mas'ud Khamid. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Electrical goods producer PT Sanken plans to spend 500 billion rupiah ($50.99 million) to expand its factory in Tangerang to meet increasing demand for dispensers and washing machines, said director Teddy Tjan. (Investor Daily) - Coal mining contractor PT Darma Henwa Tbk plans to spend $109 million on capital expenditure this year to buy heavy equipment and finance maintenance costs, said finance director Wachjudi Martono. (Investor Daily, Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up after recent steep losses > Wall St ends up on Fed stimulus views; Merck gains > Prices choppy as U.S. factory sector weakens > Dollar bulls stampeded by data, Aussie eyes rate decision > Gold supported as soft US data rekindles stimulus hopes > Oil prices rise as weak U.S. data sinks dollar INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Freeport accident probe may last 3 months > Inflation rate eases, trade back in deficit > March trade surplus revised to $137 mln > Lampung May cocoa exports up 42 percent y/y > Foreign tourist arrivals rise 3.2 pct in April > Sumatra May coffee bean exports rise 141 pct > April trade deficit at $1.61 bln -stats bureau > Manufacturing PMI shows expansion in May > Thermal coal consumption seen at 66.2 mln T ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,805 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Supriya Kurane)