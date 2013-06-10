JAKARTA, June 10 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0115 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1643.38 1.28 20.82 USD/JPY 97.72 0.19 0.19 10-YR US TSY 96.34 -0.02 0.16 YLD SPOT GOLD 1385.96 0.15 2.07 US CRUDE 96.12 0.09 0.09 DOW JONES 15248.12 1.38 207.5 ASIA ADRS 135.85 1.21 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei rises after solid US jobs, Asia shares steady SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Indonesia lead losses on week STOCKS TO WATCH - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina expects 2014 oil and gas output to reach 573,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 12 percent from this year's target of 514,400 bpd, said CEO Karen Agustiawan. (Investor Daily) - Honda motorcycle distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika has acquired car rental provider PT Surya Anugrah Kencana for 220 billion rupiah ($22.44 million), aiming to boost revenues from car rental business, finance director Troy Parwata said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Property developer PT Summarecon Agung plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($101.99 million) on investment this year to develop three hotels in Jakarta, Bekasi and Bali, said CEO Johannes Mardjuki, adding that construction is expected to start in the second quarter. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Wijaya Karya (Wika) Realty, a unit of state construction firm PT Wijaya Karya, has invited PT Angkasa Pura Property, a unit of state airport operator PT Angkasa Pura, to develop a four-story condotel on a 1.2-hectare plot of land in Bali with a total investment of 350 billion rupiah ($35.70 million), said Wika Realty CEO Budi Sadewa Sudiro. the company expects to commence construction in June. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - The energy and mineral resources ministry expects subsidised fuel use in 2014 to not exceed 52.41 million kiloliters, said Edy Hermantoro, director general of oil and gas. (Bisnis Indonesia) - State-owned hotel operator PT Hotel Indonesia Natour plans to issue bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah ($203.98 million) to be used for expansion, said deputy state-owned enterprises minister Gatot Trihargo. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei bounces sharply on weak yen, strong Q1 GDP > Wall St rallies after U.S. jobs data, ends up for week > U.S. bonds drop on renewed bets of less Fed buying > Dollar bounces off 2-mth low against yen > Gold steady, job data stirs fears of slowing stimulus > Oil gains $1 as U.S. equities rally on jobs data INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesian workers protest at consulate in Saudi Arabia > Pirelli seeks Asian partnerships after investor shakeup ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9805 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)