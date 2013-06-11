JAKARTA, June 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0120 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1642.81 -0.03 -0.57 USD/JPY 98.72 -0.04 -0.04 10-YR US TSY 95.91 0.00 0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD 1384.55 -0.13 -1.85 US CRUDE 95.8 0.03 0.03 DOW JONES 15238.59 -0.06 -9.53 ASIA ADRS 136.6 0.55 0.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar steady; focus on BOJ meeting SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines snaps losing streak STOCKS TO WATCH - Retail firm PT Modern Internasional plans to spend $100 million on investment to open 324 more 7-Eleven outlets until 2015, according to a report by CIMB Securities. The firm currently owns 129 outlets and expects to add up to 213 outlets by end of this year. (Investor Daily) - Sanitaryware manufacturer PT Surya Toto Indonesia is targeting net profit of 235.9 billion rupiah ($24.04 million), up 15 percent from last year on revenues that are expected to reach 1.57 trillion rupiah, up from last year's 1.7 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Hanafi Atmodirdjo. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Lender PT Bank Central Asia reported it has disbursed new loans, totalling 8 trillion rupiah ($815.29 million) until May, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja. The firm booked total outstanding loans in the first quarter up, 27 percent to 264.98 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) - Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia Persero said sales from January to May reached 10 million tonnes, up 17 percent from 8.51 million tonnes in the same period last year, on strong domestic demand that has currently grown around 12 percent this year, said CEO Ahyanizzaman. (Kontan) - Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy has secured an oilfield service and drilling contract worth $53 million from PT Vico Indonesia, said corporate secretary Fachmi Zarkasi. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei flat as market awaits BOJ policy outcome > Wall St finishes flat as U.S. gets stable credit outlook > U.S. bond prices slip as S&P drops U.S. rating warning > Yen on the defensive as BOJ decision looms > Gold edges lower after S&P raises U.S. outlook > Oil ends day lower, weak China demand weighs INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's PT Smelting seeks alternative copper supply after Freeport accident > Indonesia's Pertamina says average 2013 crude output up about 7 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9812 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)