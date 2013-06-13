JAKARTA, June 13 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0104 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1612.52 -0.84 -13.61 USD/JPY 95.17 -0.86 -0.83 10-YR US TSY YLD 95.89 -0.01 0.13 SPOT GOLD 1388.79 0.07 1.00 US CRUDE 95.82 -0.06 -0.06 DOW JONES 14995.23 -0.84 -126.79 ASIA ADRS 134.18 -0.67 -0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar recover after steep selloff SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand extends losses, Indonesia rebounds STOCKS TO WATCH - Beton concrete construction firm PT Wika Beton, a unit of state construction firm PT Wijaya Karya (Wika), plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in November, aiming to raise 1.5 trillion rupiah ($152 million) by selling 30 percent of its enlarged capital, said Wika's corporate secretary Natal Argawan Pardede. The firm has secured almost half of the 2.2 trillion rupiah in new contracts it targeted this year. Wika and Wika Beton also plan to develop a beton concrete factory with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters per year, on a 5-hectare site in Myanmar, said Wika Beton corporate secretary Puji Haryadi. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Holding company PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk plans to sell a 51 to 80 percent stake in its unit PT Bakrie Pipe Industries, to repay debt, said finance director Eddy Suparno. It expects to seal the deal before August. The firm plans to cut its debt to 4 trillion rupiah ($406 million) this year from 6.4 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's second-biggest tyre maker, expects revenue in 2013 to reach $330 million, slightly up from last year's $321 million, said director Sukarman. Net profit is expected to reach $14.8 million, up from $320,000 in 2012. The firm booked revenue of $86.6 million in the first quarter, down 1 percent from $87.3 million at the same period last year as net profit rose to $2 million from $300,000 a year earlier. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Palm oil planter PT BW Plantation sees its crude palm oil (CPO) output growing 20 percent this year from 529,423 tonnes in 2012, said CEO Abdul Halim Bin Ashari. (Kontan) - Construction firm PT Acset Indonusa has set its IPO price at 2,500 rupiah ($0.25) per share, said corporate secretary Any Setyowati. The firm earlier said it plans to sell 150 million shares or 30 percent of its enlarged capital and expects to raise 375 billion rupiah to finance working capital and repay debt. (Kontan) - Energy provider company PT Rukun Raharja plans to acquire one or two oil and gas block in South Sumatra, Java or East Kalimantan this year, said CEO Budiman Parhusip, adding that the firm plans to spend $100 million for the plan. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Tyre producer PT Goodyear Indonesia plans to open 10 new outlets this year to add its existing 112 outlets across the country, said CEO Marco H Vlasman. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei share average extends fall, down 5 pct > Wall St opens up even as Fed policy questions remain > U.S. bond prices turn lower on higher stock futures > Dollar rebounds from steep selloff against yen > Gold steadies near $1,380/oz as stock markets rebound > Oil steady at $103; equities rally balances high stocks INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Freeport declares copper force majeure at Indonesia mine > Indonesia's Sinarmas to raise up to $800 mln from stake sales in 2013-sources ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9860 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)