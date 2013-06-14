UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, June 14 Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1636.36 1.48% 23.840 USD/JPY 95.18 -0.19% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1525 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1383.51 -0.14% -1.930 US CRUDE 96.61 -0.08% -0.080 DOW JONES 15176.08 1.21% 180.85 ASIA ADRS 136.50 1.73% 2.32 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares recover after bruising selloff on Wall Street rebound SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall; Philippine in worst drop since October 2008 STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer, plans to split its stock in 1:10 ratio to increase the liquidity of trading on the Indonesian Stock Exchange, said Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati. The firm also plans to raise 1.37 trillion rupiah ($139 million) from a rights issue. (Investor Daily) - RUSAL, the world's largest producer of aluminium, is considering investing in Indonesia to produce bauxite and alumina, said CEO Oleg Derispaka. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia is seeking a $100 million loan from overseas lenders to disburse more financing, said CEO Gunawan. The firm has appointed OCBC, Chinatrust and Standard Chartered as loan arrangers. (Investor Daily) - Property developer Pakuwon Group plans to spend 5 trillion rupiah to build three sperblocks in Surabaya, East Java, over the next several years, said Director Studandi Purnomosidi. (Investor Daily) - PT Multi Agro Gemilang Plantation Tbk said in a statement that it plans to spend 440 billion rupiah on investment to develop three palm oil processing plants in Aceh, West Kalimantan and Riau, Sumatra. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps 3.1 pct, recovering some of Thursday's slide > Wall St rallies on economic data, technical factors > U.S. bonds rally after supply, Fed policy mulled > Dollar under pressure, Nikkei to set yen course > Gold edges lower for second session on stimulus fears > Oil up on positive U.S. data; gasoline leads INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's Bosowa Corp set to buy 30 pct stake of Bank Bukopin-sources > Indonesia ups rates as nations scramble over market rout > Freeport Indonesia union threatens walkout from Friday ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9882.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources