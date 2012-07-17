JAKARTA, July 17 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- PALM OIL FIRM BAKRIE SUMATERA GETS $199.6 MLN LOAN

Palm oil planter PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations has secured a $199.6 million loan from NDB Agent Limited with an 18-month tenure to pay its $150 million outstanding debt due on July 15, the company's corporate secretary, Fitri Barnas, said. (Investor Daily)

- BUKIT ASAM SEES SALES VOLUME RISE UP TO 15 PCT IN H1

State-coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam expects its sales volume in the first half to reach up to 7.5 million tonnes, an increase of up to 15 percent from the same period last year as domestic demand for power generation rises, said CEO Milawarma. (Investor Daily)

- RETAILER SUPRA BOGA TO OPEN 300 JAPAN'S MINISTOP OUTLETS

Retail company PT Supra Boga Lestari has signed a franchise agreement with Japanese convenience store operator Ministop to open 300 outlets in Indonesia, from February next year through 2018, the firm said. (Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia gained 0.7 percent to a more than one-week high as fears of an economic hard-landing in China subsided, but trading volumes were low as investors waited for a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

* Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy later in the day, after weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast raised hopes of more stimulus from the Fed.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday after data showed an unexpected decline in retail sales for June, but gains in credit card company Visa and other financials helped limit losses.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended higher on Monday, as demand prospects brightened after forecasts for more harsh weather in the United States threatened to tighten global oilseed supply further.

* U.S. corn futures rose on Monday by as much as the daily 40-cent trading limit, then settled within striking range of the record high of nearly $8 per bushel, as an unrelenting drought took further toll on the crop.

* Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes that signs of economic slowing will prompt stimulus measures, especially in China, and by news a U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a fishing boat that failed to heed warnings.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1353.64 -0.23% -3.140 USD/JPY 78.88 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4808 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1591.51 0.11% 1.720 US CRUDE 88.19 -0.27% -0.240 DOW JONES 12727.21 -0.39% -49.88 ASIA ADRS 114.65 -0.55% -0.63 -------------------------------------------------------------

