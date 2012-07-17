JAKARTA, July 17 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- PALM OIL FIRM BAKRIE SUMATERA GETS $199.6 MLN LOAN
Palm oil planter PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations
has secured a $199.6 million loan from NDB Agent Limited with an
18-month tenure to pay its $150 million outstanding debt due on
July 15, the company's corporate secretary, Fitri Barnas, said.
(Investor Daily)
- BUKIT ASAM SEES SALES VOLUME RISE UP TO 15 PCT IN H1
State-coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam
expects its sales volume in the first half to reach up to 7.5
million tonnes, an increase of up to 15 percent from the same
period last year as domestic demand for power generation rises,
said CEO Milawarma. (Investor Daily)
- RETAILER SUPRA BOGA TO OPEN 300 JAPAN'S MINISTOP OUTLETS
Retail company PT Supra Boga Lestari has signed a
franchise agreement with Japanese convenience store operator
Ministop to open 300 outlets in Indonesia, from February next
year through 2018, the firm said. (Kontan)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia gained 0.7 percent to a more than
one-week high as fears of an economic hard-landing in China
subsided, but trading volumes were low as investors waited for a
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
* Asian shares paused on Tuesday as investors awaited
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy
later in the day, after weak U.S. retail sales and a lower
International Monetary Fund global growth forecast raised hopes
of more stimulus from the Fed.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday after data showed an
unexpected decline in retail sales for June, but gains in credit
card company Visa and other financials helped limit losses.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended higher on Monday,
as demand prospects brightened after forecasts for more harsh
weather in the United States threatened to tighten global
oilseed supply further.
* U.S. corn futures rose on Monday by as much as the daily
40-cent trading limit, then settled within striking range of the
record high of nearly $8 per bushel, as an unrelenting drought
took further toll on the crop.
* Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Monday,
lifted by hopes that signs of economic slowing will prompt
stimulus measures, especially in China, and by news a U.S. Navy
vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a fishing boat that
failed to heed warnings.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1353.64 -0.23% -3.140
USD/JPY 78.88 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4808 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1591.51 0.11% 1.720
US CRUDE 88.19 -0.27% -0.240
DOW JONES 12727.21 -0.39% -49.88
ASIA ADRS 114.65 -0.55% -0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati,; Editing by Jijo Jacob)