Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
JAKARTA, July 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1338.31 -0.9% -12.210 USD/JPY 78.1 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.3858 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1579.96 0.01% 0.120 US CRUDE 88.06 -0.50% -0.440 DOW JONES 12617.32 -0.82% -104.14 ASIA ADRS 111.74 -0.53% -0.59 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on intensifying worry over Spain
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand, Philippine up; banking shares lead
MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls after weak euro zone hurts U.S. earnings > Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls > U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touch record low > Euro still downcast; Aussie focused on CPI > Gold steady as strong dollar offsets stimulus hopes > Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise > Palm oil hits five-week low on U.S. rain forecasts
STOCKS TO WATCH > Toyota Astra H1 car sales up 28 pct y/y (Investor Daily) > PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka raises $175 million from bong issue (Investor Daily) > PT Bakrie Telecom to pay 650 billion rupiah bond loan (Investor Daily, Kontan)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > No damage, tsunami after 6.6 quake hits off Indonesia > Miner Intrepid plans legal fight over Indonesia eviction > Coal output to shrink as mining margins in retreat
> Freeport Indonesia offers further stake to government > Indonesia June exports of nickel, copper ore slump - govt > Vietnam says to export 6-7 mln T of rice a year until 2015
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9475.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati, Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand Basu)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's financial watchdog has warned regulated mortgage providers against teaming up with unregulated rivals to sidestep rules designed to clamp down on risky lending, a top regulator told Reuters.
Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.