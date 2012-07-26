JAKARTA, July 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1337.89 -0.03 -0.420 USD/JPY 78.12 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4109 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1603.49 -0.02 -0.390 US CRUDE 88.77 -0.22 -0.200 DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47 58.73 ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14 -0.16 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for stimulus, rescue fund

SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei barely moves from low, Canon sinks after earnings > S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises > Treasury prices ease but yields hold near record lows > Euro dips as short-covering rally falters > Gold eases after rallying on ECB stimulus talk > Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed actio > Malaysian crude palm oil rebound

STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to raise 1.6-1.8 trillion rupiah from a rights issue in the third quarter, smaller than previous expectations. (Investor Daily) > PT United Tractors saw first half net profit up 21 percent to 3.08 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > PT Astra Agro Lestari saw first half net profit down 24.5 percent to 958.6 billion rupiah. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Bank OCBC NISP saw first half net profit up 30 percent as fee-based income jumped 43 percent. (Investor Daily)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > AirAsia plans to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air > Indonesia FDI shows country still attractive > Indonesia nickel mining halted by new rules

> Indonesia to scrap soybeans import duty > Miner Intrepid plans legal fight over eviction > Coal output to shrink as margins in retreat

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)