Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
JAKARTA, July 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1337.89 -0.03 -0.420 USD/JPY 78.12 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4109 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1603.49 -0.02 -0.390 US CRUDE 88.77 -0.22 -0.200 DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47 58.73 ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14 -0.16 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for stimulus, rescue fund
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH
MARKET NEWS > Nikkei barely moves from low, Canon sinks after earnings > S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises > Treasury prices ease but yields hold near record lows > Euro dips as short-covering rally falters > Gold eases after rallying on ECB stimulus talk > Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed actio > Malaysian crude palm oil rebound
STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to raise 1.6-1.8 trillion rupiah from a rights issue in the third quarter, smaller than previous expectations. (Investor Daily) > PT United Tractors saw first half net profit up 21 percent to 3.08 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > PT Astra Agro Lestari saw first half net profit down 24.5 percent to 958.6 billion rupiah. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Bank OCBC NISP saw first half net profit up 30 percent as fee-based income jumped 43 percent. (Investor Daily)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > AirAsia plans to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air > Indonesia FDI shows country still attractive > Indonesia nickel mining halted by new rules
> Indonesia to scrap soybeans import duty > Miner Intrepid plans legal fight over eviction > Coal output to shrink as margins in retreat
topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
