JAKARTA, July 27 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1360.02 1.65 22.130 USD/JPY 78.25 0.06 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4344 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1613.96 -0.09 -1.430 US CRUDE 89.16 -0.26 -0.230 DOW JONES 12887.93 1.67 211.88 ASIA ADRS 114.22 2.37 2.64 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB's Draghi warms risk appetite, lifts shares

SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weaker; Commodities stocks lead

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei gains after ECB comments spur policy hopes > Draghi-sparked rally helps S&P break losing streak > Prices fall as Draghi comments spur risk taking > Euro takes breather after short-covering rally > Gold steady as ECB pledge aids, heads for weekly gain > Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data > Palm oil slips to 5-wk low on favourable U.S. weather

STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer, plans to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah to repay its maturing debt this year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) > First half sales volumes at PT Garda Tujuh Buana, a small-sized coal miner, were 10 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga plans issuing bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah in October to finance credit expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) > State construction firm PT Waskita Karya plans to launch an initial public offering in November and expects to raise up to 1 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Newmont cuts FY gold production forecast > Indonesia's Elang Mahkota to sell TV stakes-sources > Indonesia Astra's Q2 net profit rises 19 pct > Malaysia's AirAsia to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air > Indonesia govt says no interest to buy Freeport stake

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Jijo Jacob)