JAKARTA, Aug 1
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1379.32 -0.43% -5.980
USD/JPY 77.98 -0.17% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4781 -- 0.008
SPOT GOLD 1612.51 -0.05% -0.780
US CRUDE 87.74 -0.36% -0.320
DOW JONES 13008.68 -0.49% -64.33
ASIA ADRS 116.92 0.36% 0.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET NEWS
STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Indosat reported a net loss of 131.8 billion
rupiah, compared to a net profit of 724.5 billion rupiah a year
ago. (Investor Daily)
> PT Lippo Karawaci reported first-half net profit up
47 percent to 437 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
> PT Bank Mega saw first-half net profit jump 110
percent to 909.54 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
> PT Sampoerna Agro saw first-half net profit down 57
percent to 154.31 billion rupiah as CPO output declined.
(Kontan)
> PT BW Plantation reported first-half net profit down
10 percent to 153.85 billion rupiah. (Kontan)
> PT Trikomsel Oke recorded first-half net profit up
25 percent to 150.18 billion rupiah. (Kontan)
> PT Krakatau Steel saw first-half net profit down 92
percent to 105.84 billion rupiah due to falling steel prices.
(Kontan)
> PT Pertamina booked a net profit of $1.6 billion in the first
half, 120 percent higher than its earlier target. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> PT Bank Panin saw first-half net profit up 52 percent to 1.29
trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)