JAKARTA, Aug 1 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1379.32 -0.43% -5.980 USD/JPY 77.98 -0.17% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4781 -- 0.008 SPOT GOLD 1612.51 -0.05% -0.780 US CRUDE 87.74 -0.36% -0.320 DOW JONES 13008.68 -0.49% -64.33 ASIA ADRS 116.92 0.36% 0.42 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall as stimulus hopes fade, China PMI softens

SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia outperform in July

MARKET NEWS > Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed; ends July up > Prices gain as markets await central banks > Euro hunkers down before Fed decision > Gold steady above $1,610/oz ahead of Fed decision > Oil down 2nd day as stimulus hopes falter > Palm oil posts 3rd straight monthly loss

STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Indosat reported a net loss of 131.8 billion rupiah, compared to a net profit of 724.5 billion rupiah a year ago. (Investor Daily) > PT Lippo Karawaci reported first-half net profit up 47 percent to 437 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > PT Bank Mega saw first-half net profit jump 110 percent to 909.54 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > PT Sampoerna Agro saw first-half net profit down 57 percent to 154.31 billion rupiah as CPO output declined. (Kontan) > PT BW Plantation reported first-half net profit down 10 percent to 153.85 billion rupiah. (Kontan) > PT Trikomsel Oke recorded first-half net profit up 25 percent to 150.18 billion rupiah. (Kontan) > PT Krakatau Steel saw first-half net profit down 92 percent to 105.84 billion rupiah due to falling steel prices. (Kontan) > PT Pertamina booked a net profit of $1.6 billion in the first half, 120 percent higher than its earlier target. (Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Bank Panin saw first-half net profit up 52 percent to 1.29 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Miners cut 2012 thermal coal output forecast > Court bars govt buying Newmont unit stake

(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)