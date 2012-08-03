JAKARTA, Aug 3 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365 -0.74% -10.140
USD/JPY 78.12 -0.13% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4779 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1591.46 0.11% 1.720
US CRUDE 87.47 0.39% 0.340
DOW JONES 12878.88 -0.71% -92.18
ASIA ADRS 116.09 -0.39% -0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall as ECB disappoints, US
payrolls eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed inaction weighs; S'pore down
from 1-yr high
> Wall St takes a hit from ECB disappointment
> Bonds rally after ECB makes no concrete move
> Euro under pressure after ECB, US jobs next test
> Gold flat after 4-day drop; US jobs in focus
> Brent slips as ECB disappoints, supply worries support
> Palm oil ends off week-low on U.S. rain forecasts
> PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans to invest up
to 560 billion rupiah to develop 560 telecommunication towers in
the second half. (Kontan)
> PT Semen Gresik borrowed 1 trillion rupiah in loan
from PT Bank Mandiri for working capital. (Investor
Daily)
> PT Ciputra Development saw first-half revenue up 41
percent to 1.31 trillion rupiah driven by residential sales.
(Kontan)
> PT Timah saw 2012 production down 19 percent to
30,000 metric tonnes from a year ago. (Kontan)
> PT Angkasa Pura plans to spend 7.6 trillion rupiah to expand
the Soekarno Hatta international airport in Cengkarang. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Indonesia physical tin contract fails to shine
> Once reviled, Prabowo may become next president
