JAKARTA, Aug 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365 -0.74% -10.140 USD/JPY 78.12 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4779 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1591.46 0.11% 1.720 US CRUDE 87.47 0.39% 0.340 DOW JONES 12878.88 -0.71% -92.18 ASIA ADRS 116.09 -0.39% -0.46 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall as ECB disappoints, US payrolls eyed

SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed inaction weighs; S'pore down from 1-yr high

MARKET NEWS > Wall St takes a hit from ECB disappointment > Bonds rally after ECB makes no concrete move > Euro under pressure after ECB, US jobs next test > Gold flat after 4-day drop; US jobs in focus > Brent slips as ECB disappoints, supply worries support > Palm oil ends off week-low on U.S. rain forecasts

STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans to invest up to 560 billion rupiah to develop 560 telecommunication towers in the second half. (Kontan) > PT Semen Gresik borrowed 1 trillion rupiah in loan from PT Bank Mandiri for working capital. (Investor Daily) > PT Ciputra Development saw first-half revenue up 41 percent to 1.31 trillion rupiah driven by residential sales. (Kontan) > PT Timah saw 2012 production down 19 percent to 30,000 metric tonnes from a year ago. (Kontan) > PT Angkasa Pura plans to spend 7.6 trillion rupiah to expand the Soekarno Hatta international airport in Cengkarang. (Bisnis Indonesia)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia physical tin contract fails to shine > Once reviled, Prabowo may become next president

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company news European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)