Aug 13 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.87 0.22% 3.070 USD/JPY 78.26 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6437 -- -0.015 SPOT GOLD 1619.96 0.03% 0.520 US CRUDE 93.21 0.37% 0.340 DOW JONES 13207.95 0.32% 42.76 ASIA ADRS 120.91 0.22% 0.26 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, growth worries limit gains.

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher, banks lead Indonesia to near 3-month high.

STOCKS TO WATCH > Deputy energy minister Rudi Rubiandini said the government has received 185 proposals from investors to build smelters across the nation with a total investment of up to $555 billion. (Investor Daily) > Solusi Tunas Pratama CEO Nobel Tanihaha said the firm plans to raise 648 billion rupiah ($68.37 million)from a rights issue this month to buy telecommunication towers. (Kontan)

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down, investors see few reasons to buy > S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days > U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy > Commodity currencies dip; data eyed > Gold hovers near $1,620/oz; China stimulus hopes aid > Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak > Palm ends off 2-month low, USDA report in focus > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Western brands see Indonesia as land of milk and diapers

> Indonesian utility PLN eyes $1 bln global bonds offering in Q4 > Indonesia to sell $750 mln samurai bonds, $1 bln global sukuk

> Indonesia cbank raises deposit facility rate as trade deficit swells

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,477.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)