Aug 13 Following are some company-related and
market news that could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.87 0.22% 3.070
USD/JPY 78.26 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6437 -- -0.015
SPOT GOLD 1619.96 0.03% 0.520
US CRUDE 93.21 0.37% 0.340
DOW JONES 13207.95 0.32% 42.76
ASIA ADRS 120.91 0.22% 0.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, growth worries limit gains.
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher, banks lead Indonesia to near
3-month high.
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Deputy energy minister Rudi Rubiandini said the government has
received 185 proposals from investors to build smelters across
the nation with a total investment of up to $555 billion.
(Investor Daily)
> Solusi Tunas Pratama CEO Nobel Tanihaha said the
firm plans to raise 648 billion rupiah ($68.37 million)from a
rights issue this month to buy telecommunication towers.
(Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges down, investors see few reasons to buy
> S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days
> U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy
> Commodity currencies dip; data eyed
> Gold hovers near $1,620/oz; China stimulus hopes aid
> Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak
> Palm ends off 2-month low, USDA report in focus
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Western brands see Indonesia as land of milk and diapers
> Indonesian utility PLN eyes $1 bln global bonds offering in
Q4
> Indonesia to sell $750 mln samurai bonds, $1 bln global sukuk
> Indonesia cbank raises deposit facility rate as trade deficit
swells
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9,477.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati)