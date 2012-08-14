Aug 14 Following are some company-related and
market news that could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1404.11 -0.13% -1.760
USD/JPY 78.41 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6607 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1613.06 0.22% 3.520
US CRUDE 92.88 0.16% 0.150
DOW JONES 13169.43 -0.29% -38.52
ASIA ADRS 120.12 -0.65% -0.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady in ranges before US, euro zone data
data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Pertamina Geothermal Energy plans to build at least eight
geothermal power plants worth $2.4-$2.7 billion, said CEO Slamet
Riyadhi. The firm has 10 projects with a combined capacity of
962 megawatts worth $6 billion. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Oil and gas regulator BP Migas has approved plans for 12 oil
and gas fields with investment worth $830 million. Production
will start in 2013 or 2014, said deputy chairman Widhayawan
Prawiraatmadja.(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Adi Sarana Armada plans to launch an initial public offering
in October by selling 30 percent of its enlarged capital, said
Hoesen, director of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (Investor
Daily, Kontan)
> Tyre maker Gajah Tunggal plans to raise 3.5-4.0 trillion
rupiah from a bond and rights issue to fund expansion totalling
5 trillion rupiah, said director Catharina Widjaja. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs
> Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers
> Euro squeezed higher ahead of euro zone GDP data
> Gold ekes out gains before US, euro zone data
> Brent up on supply worry, economic concerns check gain
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Western brands see Indonesia as land of milk and diapers
> Indonesian utility PLN eyes $1 bln global bonds offering in
Q4
> Indonesia to sell $750 mln samurai bonds, $1 bln global sukuk
> Indonesia cbank raises deposit facility rate as trade deficit
swells
($1 = 9,477.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Sunil
Nair)