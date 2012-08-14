Aug 14 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.11 -0.13% -1.760 USD/JPY 78.41 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6607 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1613.06 0.22% 3.520 US CRUDE 92.88 0.16% 0.150 DOW JONES 13169.43 -0.29% -38.52 ASIA ADRS 120.12 -0.65% -0.79 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH > Pertamina Geothermal Energy plans to build at least eight geothermal power plants worth $2.4-$2.7 billion, said CEO Slamet Riyadhi. The firm has 10 projects with a combined capacity of 962 megawatts worth $6 billion. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > Oil and gas regulator BP Migas has approved plans for 12 oil and gas fields with investment worth $830 million. Production will start in 2013 or 2014, said deputy chairman Widhayawan Prawiraatmadja.(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > Adi Sarana Armada plans to launch an initial public offering in October by selling 30 percent of its enlarged capital, said Hoesen, director of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (Investor Daily, Kontan) > Tyre maker Gajah Tunggal plans to raise 3.5-4.0 trillion rupiah from a bond and rights issue to fund expansion totalling 5 trillion rupiah, said director Catharina Widjaja. (Kontan)

MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs > Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers > Euro squeezed higher ahead of euro zone GDP data > Gold ekes out gains before US, euro zone data > Brent up on supply worry, economic concerns check gain > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Western brands see Indonesia as land of milk and diapers

> Indonesian utility PLN eyes $1 bln global bonds offering in Q4 > Indonesia to sell $750 mln samurai bonds, $1 bln global sukuk

> Indonesia cbank raises deposit facility rate as trade deficit swells

($1 = 9,477.5 rupiah)