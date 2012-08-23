UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Aug 23 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT at 0025 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.49 0.02 0.320 USD/JPY 78.55 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7002 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1654.16 0.53 8.770 US CRUDE 97.37 0.11 0.110 DOW JONES 13172.76 -0.23 -30.82 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -0.01 -0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up after Fed minutes, euro hits 7-week high SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks drag Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Jasa Marga plans to raise 1.75 trillion rupiah in bond issuance next year. (Investor Daily) > PT PLN sees net profit down to 1.04 trillion rupiah in the first half. (Investor Daily) > PT Matahari Putra Prima plans to sell its non-core business units and focus on retail business. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes > Yields fall after Fed minutes > Dollar under pressure after Fed sparks easing hopes > Gold hits highest since early May on Fed > Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources