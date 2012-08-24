GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; dollar, oil recover
JAKARTA, Aug 24 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.08 -0.81 -11.410 USD/JPY 78.56 0.11 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6899 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1668.25 -0.11 -1.790 US CRUDE 96.03 -0.25 -0.240 DOW JONES 13057.46 -0.88 -115.30 ASIA ADRS 119.87 -0.45 -0.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat on dim outlook for growth, Fed stimulus SE Asia Stocks-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Bank Mandiri forecasts loan growth in 2012 at 23-24 percent, higher than its earlier target of 20-22 percent. > PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to issue bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah with a 10-year tenure in the second quarter of 2013. > PT Indo Tambangraya Megah has revised downwards its 2012 coal output target to 26.5 million tonnes from 27 million tonnes previously. MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities > Yields fall as traders up bets on new Fed purchases > Euro steady, supported by trimming of bearish bets > Gold hovers near 4-1/2 month high, Fed eyed > Brent crude pares gain as stimulus hopes ease > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
