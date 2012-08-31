JAKARTA, Aug 31 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall to 4-week low before Bernanke speech SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippine tamed by weak GDP STOCKS TO WATCH > The Indonesian government has committed to expedite the realisation of foreign projects worth $20.87 billion in an effort to boost the country's economic growth, said investment coordinating board chairman Chatib Basri. The projects include factories of France-based cosmetic firm L'Oreal Sa worth $124.52 million and Japanese diapers producer Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd worth $300 million. (Jakarta Post) > PT Arutmin Indonesia, a subsidiary of PT Bumi Resources Tbk , cut its 2012 coal output target to 27.9 million tonnes from 31 million tonnes due to falling coal prices, said CEO Faisal Firdaus. (Kontan) > PT Gozco Plantation Tbk cut its 2012 crude palm oil (CPO) output target to 60,000 tonnes from 67,500 tonnes over concerns of bad weather, said Ferryan Sukri, the company's investor relation officer. (Kontan) > State-controlled cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk plans to build factories in Sumatera at end of 2012 and in Kalimantan next year, with a total investment of around $600-$700 million, said director Erizal Bakar. (Kontan, Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Wall St retreats on eve of Bernanke speech > Prices rise with focus on upcoming Bernanke speech > Euro nears this week's low, market wary ahead of Fed > Gold bides time on eve of Bernanke speech > Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia to stop palm firms from using subsidised fuel ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)