JAKARTA, Sept 3 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares inch lower after Bernanke as data in focus SE Asia Stocks - Most end higher in subdued trade, weak August STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's fourth largest cigarette maker, PT Bentoel Internasional Investama Tbk, has secured loans totalling 2 trillion rupiah ($209.8 million) to finance capital expenditure and pay bonds that are due in November, Corporate Secretary Jusuf Salman said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - The Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA) expects domestic steel demand to grow 10 percent in the second half, higher than last year's 5.7 percent, said deputy chairman Irvan Hakim. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play > Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Euro slips, Aussie dlr hit by China data > Gold hovers near 5-month high on stimulus hopes > Oil posts 2nd monthly rise, tops $114 after Bernanke > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Public works may cushion blow for SE Asia as exports sag > Indonesia anti-terror squad kills two suspected militants > Major quake off Philippines causes panic but minor damage > Indonesia's Bumi to sell $200 mln Fajar Bumi coal stake-sources > Indonesia says ready to fight European biodiesel dumping complaint