UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Sept 7 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS - Asia shares rise after ECB, focus on payrolls SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows STOCKS TO WATCH - The government plans to build a new airport in Karawang, West Java, in 2016, that will have the capacity to handle 100 million passengers, aiming to lessen the burden of the existing Soekarno-Hatta international airport, said Herry Bakti Gumay, the air transportation director general at the transportation ministry. (Investor Daily) - PT Bakrie Pipe Industries, a unit of PT Bakrie & Brothers , has invited China Petroleum Pipeline Coating Engineering Co Ltd, to build a pipe coating plant in Lampung, Sumatera, said CEO Mas Wigrantoro, adding that it expects the factory to start operations in 2013. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans to build six hotels in Jakarta, Bogor and Bali by 2015, with a total investment of between 2 trillion and 3 trillion rupiah, said Wibisono, the company's investor relation officer. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data > Yields rise as traders bet on higher jobs gains > ECB bond plan cheers euro, Aussie dollar > Gold eases after ECB move buoys prices > Oil settles higher on drop in U.S. inventory and ECB > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > China slowdown cuts deeper into Indonesia's coal sector > Indonesia picks banks for sovereign sukuk > Indonesia to lift grain, sugar stocks to cap food prices > Clinton seeks to boost democracy in Asia's newest country > Indonesia to investigate wheat flour dumping -official > Golden Agri launches up to $500 mln convertible bond-term sheet ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9565.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources