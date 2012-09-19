JAKARTA, Sept 19 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13 -1.87
USD/JPY 78.75 -0.06 -0.05
US 10YR 1.80 -0.78 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1767.21 -0.25 -4.48
US CRUDE 95.37 0.08 0.08
DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09 11.54
ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12 -0.15
FTSE 100 5868.16 -0.43 -25.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
> The agriculture ministry has cut its sugar output target for
2013 to 2.8 million tonnes from 4.9 million tonnes, said Gamal
Nasir, director general for plantations. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc plans to set up a
factory in Bintan, Kepulauan Riau, this year, said trade
minister Gita Wirjawan. (Investor Daily)
> PT Medco Energi Internasional, through its unit
Medco Internasional Venture Limited, will set up a joint
operating company in Libya in October to work on its Area 47 oil
field project worth $800 million, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT
Astra International, reported its crude palm oil (CPO) output
from January to August rose 9.9 percent to 887,310 tonnes.
(Investor Daily, Kontan)
> Indonesia could be 7th biggest economy by 2030 - McKinsey
> TABLE: No winning bids in Indonesia sukuk auction
> Indonesia's car sales grow 4.2 pct y/y
($1 = 9,462.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)