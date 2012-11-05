JAKARTA, Nov 5 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1414.2 -0.94% -13.390 USD/JPY 80.45 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7208 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1680.36 0.24% 4.000 US CRUDE 84.98 0.14% 0.120 DOW JONES 13093.16 -1.05% -139.46 ASIA ADRS 119.75 -0.95% -1.15 THAI STOCKS 1306.60 +0.66% +8.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before U.S. elections SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia retreats; telecoms stocks lead losses MARKET NEWS: > Wall St ends storm-shortened week with a selloff > Bond prices near flat as investors eye election > US dollar in favour as market eyes election > Gold firms after US jobs report sparked sell-off > Oil falls as U.S. acts to boost East Coast fuel supply > Indonesia press digest > Political risk box on Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH: - PT Astra Internasional Tbk revised its 2012 capital expenditure forecast to 15 trillion rupiah from 17 trillion rupiah, on concerns over a slowdown mainly in its unit PT United Tractors, said Iwan Hadiantoro, head of investor relations. (Kontan) - PT Ciputra Property Tbk booked a third-quarter net profit of 154.5 billion rupiah, up 21 percent. Revenue rose 36 percent to 440.5 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Artadinata Djangkar. (Kontan) - PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra Internasional, plans to spend a minimum of $250 million on capital expenditure next year, down 28 percent from this year's $350 million, said director Santosa. (Investor Daily) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS Indonesia's economy seen growing at slower pace Indonesia's Sept retail sales rise 22 pct y/y ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9615.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Anand Basu)