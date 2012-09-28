JAKARTA, Sept 28 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market on Friday.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1447.15 0.96 13.830
USD/JPY 77.58 -0 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.649 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1776.46 -0.05 -0.830
US CRUDE 92.16 0.34 0.310
DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54 72.46
ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95 2.33
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro advance on Spain's budget
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong
STOCKS TO WATCH
> State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang plans to
spend 9 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure next year, up 76
percent from this year's 5.1 trillion rupiah, to modernize its
ferronickel plant and finance other projects, according to a
report by Standard & Poors's Ratings Services. (Investor Daily)
> Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah sees coal sales
this year at 27 million tonnes, up from last year's 24.7 million
tonnes as production is expected to reach 26.5 million tonnes,
said director Leksono Poeranto. (Investor Daily)
> Property developer PT Metropolitan Developments will
develop residential, apartment and shop-house projects with a
total investment of up to 500 billion rupiah, said corporate
secretary Fanny Setiati Sutanto. (Investor Daily)
> PT IndoJapan Steel Center, a joint venture company between PT
Krakatau Steel and Japan-based Nippon Steel
Corporation, starts constructing its steel factory in
Karawang, West Java, worth 100 billion rupiah and expects it to
operate in June 2013, said Krakatau Steel's CEO Irvan Kamal
Hakim. The factory will have capacity of 120,000 tonnes per
year. (Investor Daily)
> Heavy equipment provider PT United Tractors said it
will pay out 783.33 billion rupiah in dividend, or 210 rupiah
per share, on Oct.19. (Kontan)
> Telecom firm PT XL Axiata aims to pay debt totaling
1.74 trillion rupiah this year, using internal cash, said CEO
Hasnul Suhaimi, adding that the firm will first pay 622 billion
rupiah within this week. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei sees modest gain as Spain budget eases nerves
> Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms
> US Treasuries fall as Spain budget spurs risk taking
> Euro perkier, commodity currencies shine
> Gold up 1.5 pct on China stimulus talk, euro fears
> Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plan
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> EXCLUSIVE-Indonesia's Bakries could split from tycoon Tan over
Bumi dispute
> Indonesia cbank ex-deputy gov gets jail for
graft
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing
by G. Ram Mohan)