JAKARTA, Nov 26 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.15 1.3 18.120 USD/JPY 82.49 0.1 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6934 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1749.85 -0.14 -2.540 US CRUDE 88.1 -0.20 -0.180 DOW JONES 13009.68 1.35 172.79 ASIA ADRS 122.41 1.80 2.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher on hopes for Greek deal SE ASIA STOCKS-SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Hopes over global economy help STOCKS TO WATCH > State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk expects sales volume of 15-16 million tonnes in 2012, lower than its initial target of 18.5 million tonnes, due to low demand, said CEO Asam Milawarma. (Bisnis Indonesia) > The bread, cookies and instant noodles association (Arobim) expects domestic instant noodles consumption to reach 18.38 billion packs in 2013, up 15 percent from this year's forecast of 15.98 billion packs, said the chairman Sribugo Suratmo. (Investor Daily) > Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported its crude palm oil (CPO) output from January to October rose 12.7 percent to 1.18 million tonnes, said Tofan Mahdi, head of public relations. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1 percent, may test a 7-month high > US bonds fall in light trade, less safe haven demand > Euro supported on Greek hopes; yen stuck in doldrums > Gold eases despite firm euro, off 1-month high > Oil rises on Egypt violence, euro zone optimism > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia's child jockeys brave danger for cash and glory > Indonesia to require capital buffer in bonds for foreign banks > Indonesia govt rejects industry plea for more beef imports (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)