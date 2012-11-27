UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
JAKARTA, Nov 27 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0019 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 81.94 -0.15 -0.12 US 10YR 1.66 -0.21 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1750.00 0.09 1.51 US CRUDE 87.85 0.10 0.11 DOW JONES 12967.37 -0.33 -42.31 ASIA ADRS 122.13 -0.23 -0.28 FTSE 100 5786.72 -0.56 -32.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro rise on Greek debt deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta at record close; Greece deal awaited STOCKS TO WATCH > State-owned cement firm PT Semen Baturaja expects to raise around 1 trillion rupiah ($104.17 million) from an initial public offering in February 2013, said CEO Pamudji Rahardjo, adding the firm plans to build a new factory with a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes a year. (Investor Daily) > Coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk expects profit before tax (EBITDA) in 2012 to reach $1 billion-$1.3 billion, lower than $1.5 billion in the previous year, due to higher coal cash cost, the firm said in a statement to the bourse. (Kontan) > Chinese tyre maker Shandong O'Green Tyres Co Ltd plans to build a tyre factory in Cikampek, West Java, with an investment of $500 million, said CEO Wang Zi Rong. The factory will start operation in February 2014. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > The Indonesian Vegetable Oil Refiners Association (GIMNI) forecast crude palm oil (CPO) output in 2013 to reach 30.4 million tonnes, up 7 percent from this year's target of 28.4 million tonnes. (Kontan) > British racing carmaker McLaren will open its first dealer in Indonesia in the first quarter of 2013, eyeing the country's rising high-end consumers, said Indrajit Sardjono, CEO of PT Mega Performa, McLaren's sole agent distributor. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down, investors cautious after fast-paced rally > Prices rise as fiscal worries, Spain drive safety bi > Euro firm after Greek deal, yen edges up > Gold ticks higher after Greek debt deal > Oil falls on concerns about Greece debt, U.S. budget > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Environmental concerns add to palm oil's demand woes > Indonesia keeps Dec crude palm oil, cocoa export taxes unchanged ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,600 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources