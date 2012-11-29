JAKARTA, Nov 29 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.93 0.79 10.99 USD/JPY 82.16 0.13 0.11 US 10YR 1.63 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1722.40 0.18 3.09 US CRUDE 86.67 0.21 0.18 DOW JONES 12985.11 0.83 106.98 ASIA ADRS 121.56 0.21 0.25 FTSE 100 5803.28 0.06 3.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on hopes of U.S. budget deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high on robust Q3; Indonesia lags STOCKS TO WATCH > Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, plans to develop a palm oil processing plant in West Sulawesi at an investment of $75 million, said director Santosa. The plant will have a capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day and its construction will be completed in 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia). > Food firm PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk plans to spend $200 million-$250 million in 2013 to expand its palm oil plantation, said corporate secretary Werianty Setiawan. The firm also plans to build factory to boost its noodle capacity to 15 billion packs per year. (Kontan, Investor Daily) > State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk eyes a 3x600 MW steam power plant project in South Sumatera worth $2.25 billion, said CEO Milawarma, adding that the firm would invite foreign investors to work on the project. (Investor Daily) > Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk is targeting sales of 1.56 trillion rupiah ($162.50 million) next year, up 30 percent from this year's forecast of 1.2 trillion rupiah, said finance director Yenni Husodo. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Wall St jumps in another 'fiscal cliff' swing > Bond prices gain on standoff in U.S. budget talks > Yen off 1-week high, euro firm on renewed U.S. fiscal hopes > Gold inches up after sell-off; US fiscal worries weigh > Oil falls as demand worries trump 'fiscal cliff' hope > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: Indonesia to import 720,000 T rice from Vietnam, India Indonesia chief econ min says "no decision yet" on mining divestment rule Indonesia needs additional 1.2 mln kl of subsidised fuel for 2012 Adaro Energy sees 2013 coal production up 5 pct Indonesia sets 2013 beef equivalent import quota at 80,000 T Indonesia plans to prolong divestment period for foreign miners Bumi Resources says sees 2012 coal production at 75 mln T Indonesia sees Q4 economic growth at 5.9-6.3 pct y/y ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,600 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)