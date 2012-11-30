JAKARTA, Nov 30 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1415.95 0.43% 6.020 USD/JPY 82.06 -0.07% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6164 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1724.56 -0.01% -0.230 US CRUDE 87.61 -0.52% -0.460 DOW JONES 13021.82 0.28% 36.71 ASIA ADRS 123.18 1.33% 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher, capped by U.S. fiscal worries SE ASIA STOCKS--Indonesia rebounds; Thailand up on fund buying STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Ancora Indonesia Resources Tbk expects 2013 revenue to touch $170 million, up 13 percent from this year's forecast of $150 million, boosted by higher sales of ammonium nitrate, said CEO Dharma Djojonegoro. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > Lender PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($312.50 million) for credit expansion, said Director Hendrawan Danasaputra, adding that the firm is considering setting a coupon at 7.5-9.5 percent. > PT Fastfood Indonesia Tbk, the franchise holder of KFC brand, plans to open 25-30 new outlets next year, raising the number of its outlets to 456 in 98 cities across the country, said director Justinus D. Juwono. (Kontan) > Deputy trade minister Bayu Krisnamurthi said domestic CPO consumption will rise 13 percent in 2013 to 8.5 million tonnes from current 7.5 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Chevron Pacific Indonesia, a unit of U.S. Chevron Corp. , said it is expecting 2013 oil output at 355,000 barrels per day, same as this year's target. (Investor Daily) > Domestic demand for flour is expected to increase to 5.4 million tonnes next year, up 6-7 percent from 2012 due to rising consumption of noodle, bread, cookies and biscuits, said Ratna Sari Loppies, chairman of Indonesia's flour mills association. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends higher after swings on 'fiscal cliff' > US budget worries boost benchmark prices for 4th day > Euro holds below 1-month high on U.S. fiscal blues > Gold headed for biggest weekly loss since early Nov > Oil up on U.S. budget optimism, Middle East tensions > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: Refinery growth to boost Indonesia's palm oil output next year Mine closures in Jambi highlight coal industry crunch Indonesia plans to issue global sukuk in H2 2013 Indonesia plans foreign bonds worth 14 pct of 2013 issuance POLL-Indonesia Oct exports seen improving, Nov inflation mild Indonesia 2013 palm output set to rise 7 pct Indonesia sees 2012 deficit at 2.3 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: