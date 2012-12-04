JAKARTA, Dec 4 Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2348 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1409.46 -0.47% -6.720
USD/JPY 82.16 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6233 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1716.71 0.11% 1.860
US CRUDE 89.04 -0.06% -0.050
DOW JONES 12965.60 -0.46% -59.98
ASIA ADRS 122.40 -0.76% -0.94
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off 9-month high on weak U.S. data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila sets new record; Bangkok at fresh peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina has signed a MoU with
petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical for a
joint venture that will develop a plastic material factory worth
up to $200 million in West Java, Pertamina's director Chrisna
Damayanto said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
> Pertamina is also planning to set aside $6.7 billion for
capital expenditure next year to finance various business
ventures, including the acquisition of overseas mining
companies, Andri Hidayat, the company's financial director said.
> PT Medco Power Indonesia, a joint venture between PT Medco
Energi Internasional and PT Saratoga Power, plans to
build 17 hydropower plants with a capacity of maximum 9 megawatt
each, by 2016, said CEO Fazil E. Alfitri. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St sours on weak domestic factory data
> Bonds slip as Spain aid, Chinese data curb safety bid
> Euro firms against dollar, yen; RBA rate decision eyed
> Gold flat as U.S. fiscal talks deadlock
> Brent oil falls as weak US data offsets China optimism
> Palm dips to 3-week low on prospects of record stocks
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
Newmont Mining CEO to depart, COO to succeed him
Battle over Indonesia resources to deter investment
Indonesia signs new food law in bid to boost self-sufficiency
Indonesia's record Oct trade deficit to pressure rupiah
Indonesia's Nov Sumatra coffee bean exports jump five-fold
