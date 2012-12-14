JAKARTA, Dec 14 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0126 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1419.45 -0.63% -9.030 USD/JPY 83.67 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7265 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1697.29 0.04% 0.600 US CRUDE 86.27 0.44% 0.380 DOW JONES 13170.72 -0.56% -74.73 ASIA ADRS 125.35 -0.16% -0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as "fiscal cliff" weighs SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weak; Manila further slips below record peak STOCKS TO WATCH - State construction firm PT Waskita Karya's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed nine times, said CEO M Choliq. The firm plans to sell 3.082 billion shares or 32 percent of its enlarged capital, at a price of 380 rupiah per share and expects to raise up to 1.17 trillion rupiah for working capital and expansion. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - The public works ministry plans to open bidding for 22,736 infrastructure projects worth 73.41 trillion rupiah ($7.62 billion) in 2013, said Taufik Widjoyono, planning director, adding that construction on most of the projects are expected to start in the second quarter next year. (Investor Daily) - State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan booked new contracts of 17.7 trillion rupiah until November, said corporate secretary Betty Ariana, adding the company is optimistic about achieving its 2012 full-year target of 18 trillion rupiah, up 10 percent from the previous year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Oil and gas firm PT Energi Mega Persada plans capital expenditure of up to $233 million next year to develop its 12 oil and gas fields, higher than this year's capex of $118 million, aiming to boost output, said CEO Imam Agustino. The firm sees oil and gas output target in 2013 reaching 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from this year's target of 34,000 boepd. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Sarana Meditama Metropolitan has set an IPO price between 375 rupiah and 425 rupiah per share, said CEO Noersing. The firm plans to sell 180 million shares or 15.25 percent of its enlarged capital and expects to raise up to 76.5 billion rupiah for working capital, debt payment and for expansion. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Coal firm PT Resource Alam Indonesia sees coal output at 4.7 million tonnes in 2013, up 9 percent from this year's forecast of 4.3 million tonnes, said Eric Tirtana, the investor relations officer. (Kontan) - Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal said in a statement to the stock exchange that it plans to issue a $500 million global bond to buy back bonds worth $412.49 million and for expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Net profit of national sharia banks as of October was 2.33 trillion rupiah, up 76.9 percent from a year earlier, a survey by the central bank showed. Total assets were up 36.92 percent to 174.09 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 ends 6-day winning streak on 'cliff' anxiety > Prices ease as 30-year auction mediocre > Yen on track for another sorry week as BOJ looms > Gold heads for 3rd weekly drop; US fiscal talks eyed > Oil falls as fiscal cliffhanger fuels caution > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: >Indonesia exchange plans 3 commod contracts > News Corp books linked to endangered forests > Unilever Indonesia slides on royalty worries ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9635 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)