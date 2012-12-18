JAKARTA, Dec 18 Following is some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0120 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1430.36 1.19% 16.780
USD/JPY 83.86 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7926 -- 0.019
SPOT GOLD 1699.01 0.08% 1.360
US CRUDE 87.57 0.42% 0.370
DOW JONES 13235.39 0.76% 100.38
ASIA ADRS 126.67 0.55% 0.69
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on "fiscal cliff"
hopes
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most lower to flat on U.S. budget uncertainty
STOCKS TO WATCH
- State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia plans to
issue global bonds worth between $300 million and $500 million
in the first quarter of 2013, to disburse more foreign exchange
loans, said finance director Achmad Baiquni. The bank forecasts
loan growth in 2013 at around 20 percent.(Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia, Kontan)
- Phone operator PT Indosat sees revenues in 2013
growing between 7 percent and 8 percent, said CEO Alexander
Rusli.(Investor Daily)
- PT Aneka Tambang and Sumitomo Corp have
signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract to
build a 2x30 megawatt steam power plant worth $145 million in
southeast Sulawesi, said Antam's CEO Alwinsyah Lubis. (Investor
Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
- PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has secured $1.6
billion in loans from foreign and local banks to build 160
megawatts power plants, said CEO Henry H Sitanggang. (Investor
Daily)
- Lender PT Bank Mayapada Internasional plans to
boost capital by up to 1 trillion rupiah next year from a bond
and rights issue to disburse more loans, said CEO Hariyono
Tjahjarijadi. The bank sees loan growth up by 25 percent to 30
percent. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land booked
pre-sales of 5.57 trillion rupiah from January to November,
higher than its full-year target of 5 trillion rupiah, said
corporate secretary Justini Omas, adding that the firm now sees
pre-sales reaching 5.8 trillion rupiah by the end of this year.
(Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
- State plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara X (PTPN)
is targeting sugar output of 538,000 tonnes in 2013, up from
this year's 494,000 tonnes, said CEO Subiyono. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- Indonesia's manufacturing industry is seen to expand 7.13
percent next year, higher than this year's forecast of 6.75
percent, said Industry Minister MS Hidayat. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Optimism about 'cliff' boosts market; financials lead
> Prices fall as hopes for fiscal deal dim safety bid
> Yen steadies after plunge in wake of Japan election
> Gold flat as investors watch U.S. fiscal talks
> Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesia sees 2013 raw sugar imports up 3 pct
> Clogged ports strain Indonesia growth prospects
