JAKARTA, Dec 18 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0120 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1430.36 1.19% 16.780 USD/JPY 83.86 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7926 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD 1699.01 0.08% 1.360 US CRUDE 87.57 0.42% 0.370 DOW JONES 13235.39 0.76% 100.38 ASIA ADRS 126.67 0.55% 0.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on "fiscal cliff" hopes SE ASIA STOCKS-Most lower to flat on U.S. budget uncertainty STOCKS TO WATCH - State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia plans to issue global bonds worth between $300 million and $500 million in the first quarter of 2013, to disburse more foreign exchange loans, said finance director Achmad Baiquni. The bank forecasts loan growth in 2013 at around 20 percent.(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - Phone operator PT Indosat sees revenues in 2013 growing between 7 percent and 8 percent, said CEO Alexander Rusli.(Investor Daily) - PT Aneka Tambang and Sumitomo Corp have signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract to build a 2x30 megawatt steam power plant worth $145 million in southeast Sulawesi, said Antam's CEO Alwinsyah Lubis. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has secured $1.6 billion in loans from foreign and local banks to build 160 megawatts power plants, said CEO Henry H Sitanggang. (Investor Daily) - Lender PT Bank Mayapada Internasional plans to boost capital by up to 1 trillion rupiah next year from a bond and rights issue to disburse more loans, said CEO Hariyono Tjahjarijadi. The bank sees loan growth up by 25 percent to 30 percent. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land booked pre-sales of 5.57 trillion rupiah from January to November, higher than its full-year target of 5 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Justini Omas, adding that the firm now sees pre-sales reaching 5.8 trillion rupiah by the end of this year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - State plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara X (PTPN) is targeting sugar output of 538,000 tonnes in 2013, up from this year's 494,000 tonnes, said CEO Subiyono. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Indonesia's manufacturing industry is seen to expand 7.13 percent next year, higher than this year's forecast of 6.75 percent, said Industry Minister MS Hidayat. (Investor Daily, Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Optimism about 'cliff' boosts market; financials lead > Prices fall as hopes for fiscal deal dim safety bid > Yen steadies after plunge in wake of Japan election > Gold flat as investors watch U.S. fiscal talks > Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia sees 2013 raw sugar imports up 3 pct > Clogged ports strain Indonesia growth prospects (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)