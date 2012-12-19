JAKARTA, Dec 19 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1446.79 1.15 16.43 USD/JPY 84.36 0.11 0.13 US 10YR 1.82 -0.31 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1675.66 0.37 6.12 US CRUDE 88.00 0.08 0.07 DOW JONES 13350.96 0.87 115.57 ASIA ADRS 128.91 1.77 2.24 FTSE 100 5935.90 0.40 23.75 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally to 3-month high on hopes for US budget deal SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps losing streak STOCKS TO WATCH - Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk is targeting net profit of 343 billion rupiah in 2013, up 62 percent from 2012 net profit forecast of 212 billion rupiah, boosted by revenues that are expected to grow 79 percent to 5.2 trillion rupiah, said Finance Director Sjambiri Lioe. The company also plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah with a five-year tenure in the first quarter of 2013 to pay debt and has appointed HSBC, Danareksa Sekuritas and Indo Premier Securities as underwriters. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Bosowa, a business group with headquarters in Sulawesi, is ready to develop steam power plant in South Sulawesi, with investment of 3 trillion rupiah ($311.09 million), on strong demand for electricity in South and West Sulawesi, said CEO Erwin Aksa. (Investor Daily) - Thirteen companies are expected to sell their stakes via initial public offering (IPO) in the first quarter of 2013, said director of Indonesia's Stock Exchange, Hoesen. (Investor Daily) - Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur expects 2013 revenue to grow 45 percent to 1.6 trillion rupiah from this year's forecast of 1.1 trillion rupiah as net profit is likely to reach 120 billion rupiah, up 76 percent from this year's target 68 billion rupiah, said CEO Ronald Walla. The company just launched its initial public offering (IPO) by selling 629 million shares at a price of 650 rupiah per share and was oversubscribed 24.5 times. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - The government plans to issue global bond, scheduled in April to finance its budget deficit, said Robert Pakpahan, director general of debt management at the finance ministry. - Oil and gas firm PT Elnusa Tbk plans to spend $398 million for new investment over the next five years, financed by bank loan and right issue, said CEO Elia Massa. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei share average opens up 1.03 pct > Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past 'cliff' > TREASURIES-Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal > Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down > Gold falls nearly 2 pct on hopes of US fiscal deal > Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Semen Gresik buys Vietnam cement maker > Indonesia blames pilot for Sukhoi crash > Conoco sells Algerian unit to Pertamina > Blue Bird eyes $200 mln IPO in 2013-sources > Hon Hai confirms Indonesia plant on delay > Indonesia's 2013 growth at 6.3 pct-World Bank > Half people around globe optimist about economy ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: