Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
JAKARTA, Jan 7 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1466.47 0.49% 7.100 USD/JPY 88.05 -0.12% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.892 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1659.69 0.20% 3.240 US CRUDE 93 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 13435.21 0.33% 43.85 ASIA ADRS 135.28 0.15% 0.20 THAI STOCKS 1416.66 0.59% 8.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Basel ruling supports banks SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines end the week at record high STOCKS TO WATCH > The value of imported mobile phones, tablets and laptops from January to October reached $2.41 billion, up nearly 18 percent from $2.05 billion at the same period last year, boosted by buoyant domestic demand, said Bachrul Chairi, acting director general for foreign trade at the trade ministry. (Investor Daily) > Indonesia is optimistic that the economy grew 6.3 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, said Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo. (Kontan) > State-controlled pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 400 billion rupiah ($41.41 million) this year to build a drug factory in East Jakarta, said corporate secretary Djoko Rusdianto. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips after 5-session rally; utility shares drop > S&P 500 finishes at 5-year high on economic data > US yields hover near 8-month high on Fed policy fears > Dollar steady vs yen, close to July 2010 highs > Gold prices flat, U.S. stimulus concerns weigh > Brent crude falls, demand concerns offset US jobs data > Palm slips but investors pin hopes on higher exports INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Forex reserves rise to $112.8 bln in Dec ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.