UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Jan 9 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.15 -0.32 -4.74 USD/JPY 87.27 0.28 0.24 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8744 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD 1659.2 0.04 0.60 US CRUDE 93.15 0.00 0.00 DOW JONES 13328.85 -0.41 -55.44 ASIA ADRS 131.95 -1.52 -2.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares in ranges as earnings eyed SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat, banks lead Vietnam to 7-month high STOCKS TO WATCH - Media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo sold 912 million shares, or a 2.5 percent stake, in PT Bhakti Investama Tbk at 530 rupiah per share, Bhakti Investama director Wandhy Wira Riady said in a statement. (Investor Daily) - Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor Co Ltd expects its new factory worth 3.7 trillion rupiah ($382.63 million) in Purwakarta, West Java, will start operations by the end of this year to meet demands in Indonesia and ASEAN, said Takayuki Kimura, regional vice president Nissan Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Coal miner PT Harum Energy Tbk sees coal output in 2013 at 13 million tonnes, up 4 percent from last year's target of 12.5 million tonnes due to unfavorable prices, said head of investor relation Veronica Jordan. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei heads for 3rd day of loss as yen strengthens > Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way > Prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers > Yen rises as investors take profits on dollar, euro > Gold barely changed; physical buying supports > Brent crude up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread > Palm extends losses to 2-week low on demand worries INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > POLL-C.bank to keep rate steady > Indonesia 2013 crude oil target 900,000 bdp > Palm sector may face strikes despite wage hikes > Indonesian consumers less confident in Dec ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,670 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources