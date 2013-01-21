JAKARTA, Jan 21 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0049 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1485.98 0.34 5.04 USD/JPY 89.89 -0.19 -0.17 US 10YR 1.84 -0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1688.09 0.28 4.75 US CRUDE 95.24 -0.33 -0.32 DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39 53.68 ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24 0.32 FTSE 100 6154.41 0.36 22.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down, yen eases as BoJ meeting eyed SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record high, Thailand at 17-1/2 year high STOCKS TO WATCH - Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai plans to sell up to 95 hectares of land worth 2 trillion rupiah ($207.68 million) to foreign companies, said director Hermawan Wijaya, adding the plan is expected to increase the company's marketing sales by 65 percent to 7 trillion rupiah this year from 4.2 trillion rupiah in 2012. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Nickel ore miner Central Omega Resources expects its 2012 net profit to reach 300 billion rupiah ($31.15 million), surpassing its initial target of 280 billion rupiah and up 69 percent from the 177 billion rupiah it earned a year earlier, driven by revenues expected to grow 100 percent to 970 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary J Supriady. (Investor Daily) - Home appliances retailer PT Ace Hardware plans to open up to 12 new outlets this year, said corporate secretary Helen Tanzil, adding the firm currently owns 77 outlets across the country. (Kontan) - Coal miner PT Bukit Asam is confident that construction of its coal railway line worth $2 billion in Lampung, Sumatra, will commence in the second half of this year for completion in 2017, said corporate secretary Joko Pramono. (Kontan) - Property developer and hotel manager PT Surya Semesta Internusa plans to spend up to 600 billion rupiah ($62.31 million) on 1,500 hectares of land in Karawang and Bekasi this year, said CEO Johannes Suriadjaja. (Bisnis Indonesia) - State-owned tin miner PT Timah Persero has called off a plan to acquire a coal mine in South Kalimantan this year on concerns over sluggish coal prices, said CEO Sukrisno, adding that the firm may only acquire one coal mine in South Sumatra. Earlier Timah had announced plans to acquire two coal mines in South Kalimantan and South Sumatra. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Coal miner PT Toba Bara Sejahtera sees coal output in 2013 at 5.8 million tonnes to 6.4 million tonnes, up 16 percent from 2012, most of which will be exported to Asia-Pacific nations including Taiwan, South Korea, China and India, said corporate secretary Perry B. Slangor. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down with BOJ move priced in > Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats > Bond prices climb as buyers emerge after sell-off > Yen sees no reprieve as BOJ meeting looms > Gold edges up as US debt ceiling talks progress > Brent crude up on debt limit proposal, supply worries INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia rupiah gains as Pertamina to stop dollar-buying in open market > Indonesia stocks hit record, Astra jumps on auto sales > Floods ease in Indonesian capital, thousands left homeless ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9630.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)