JAKARTA, Jan 30 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0112 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1507.84 0.51% 7.660 USD/JPY 90.84 0.12% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9973 -- 0.032 SPOT GOLD 1663.26 -0.01% -0.190 US CRUDE 97.43 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 13954.42 0.52% 72.49 ASIA ADRS 135.39 1.36% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, caution over earnings, Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high with foreign inflows STOCKS TO WATCH - Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, plans to expand into rubber business, sugar plantation and downstream industry processing crude palm oil, said head of public relation Tofan Mahdi. (Kontan) - Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($102.93 million) in the second half of the year, said public relations officer Stephen Orlando. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT United Tractors Tbk, Indonesia's biggest heavy equipment provider, booked lower sales in 2012, down 27 percent due to slowing demand in the mining sector, said investor relations officer Ari Setiyawan. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up on weak yen trend, eyes on earnings > Wall St advances as defensive stocks extend rally > Prices dip as investors seek to pay less at auctions > Euro bulls battle to take option barriers at $1.3500 > Gold tests key resistance level ahead of Fed > Positive U.S. housing data pushes oil prices up > Palm gains on Indonesia tax hike INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's palm oil export tax for Feb > Indonesia may miss investment goal, must improve infrastructure > Indonesia raises 8.5 trln rph in debt auction > Indonesia aims to raise 1.5 trln rph from sukuk auction > Indonesia's Medco eyes Gulf blocks, plantation unit listing ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,715 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana)