UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0108 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1501.96 -0.39% -5.880 USD/JPY 91.02 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1676.75 0.00% 0.050 US CRUDE 97.98 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 13910.42 -0.32% -44.00 ASIA ADRS 135.62 0.17% 0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause from rally, euro stays firm SE ASIA STOCKS--Manila hits record high for third day STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force (SKK Migas) said oil lifting in 2013 would be 830,000-850,000 barrels per day, lower than its earlier target due to lesser production in some oil fields, said chairman Rudi Rubiandini. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Consumer goods firm PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk recorded a 6 percent rise in revenue to around 25 trillion rupiah ($2.56 billion) from a year earlier, said general manager Snowerdi Sumardi. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei pulls back from 33-month high; Canon, SMFG rise > Wall St ends lower after Fed statement > Prices little changed as Fed sees moderate growth > Euro gets the hugs, as dollar & yen stay unloved > Gold hovers below 1-week high; US data, Fed support > Oil rises as economic optimism overshadows weak US data > Palm rises to 4-week high on worries about soy supplies INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia trade again in deficit in Dec; Jan inflation seen up > Bank Indonesia checking on offshore currency fixing > Indonesia sees $2 bln trade deficit in 2012, possibly its 1st ever > Indonesia cuts estimate for 2013 raw sugar imports by 13 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,767.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources