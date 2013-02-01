JAKARTA, Feb 1 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1498.11 -0.26 -3.85 USD/JPY 91.62 -0.11 -0.10 US 10YR 1.99 0.45 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1662.46 -0.03 -0.53 US CRUDE 97.67 0.18 0.18 DOW JONES 13860.58 -0.36 -49.84 ASIA ADRS 135.76 0.10 0.14 FTSE 100 6276.88 -0.73 -46.23 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, capped ahead of U.S. payrolls SE ASIA STOCKS--Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from record high STOCKS TO WATCH - State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk said it booked unaudited sales of 10.41 trillion rupiah in 2012, slightly up from 10.38 trillion rupiah ($1.07 billion) a year earlier. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk's unaudited net profit in 2012 grew 17 percent to 200 billion rupiah from 171 billion rupiah a year earlier as revenues reached 4 trillion rupiah, according to its 2012 financial report. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Siemens Indonesia plans to spend 5 million euro ($6.79 million) to expand its 43,000 hectare of power plant component facility in Cilegon this year, said CEO Josef Winter. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, poised to post 12th straight week of gains > S&P 500 posts biggest monthly gain since October 2011 > Prices steady in mixed U.S. data, payrolls awaited > Downtrodden yen sees no relief; China data in focus > Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally > Brent crude rises, premium widens over US crude > Palm ends off 3-month high on exports INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesian province to halt palm, mining expansion > Bank Rakyat Indonesia to raise up to $1 billion in global bond ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,740 rupiah) ($1 = 0.7367 euro) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana)