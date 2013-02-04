UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Feb 4 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0136 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1513.17 1.01% 15.060 USD/JPY 92.62 -0.11% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0483 -- 0.023 SPOT GOLD 1666.7 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE 97.57 -0.20% -0.200 DOW JONES 14009.79 1.08% 149.21 ASIA ADRS 136.94 0.87% 1.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after US jobs, ISM SE ASIA STOCKS--Firmer; Manila, Jakarta at record high; Thailand at 18-yr peak STOCKS TO WATCH > Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka expects 2013 marketing sales to grow to 1.6 trillion rupiah, up 6 percent from the same period last year as demand for lands is expected to increase, said corporate secretary Muljadi Suganda. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Coal miner PT Adaro Energy expects coal output in 2013 to reach between 50 million tonnes and 53 million tonnes and profit before tax at between $850 million and $1 billion, the firm said in a statement. (Investor Daily) > State-owned mining firm PT Aneka Tambang expects its gold output in 2013 to reach 3,316 kilograms, up 16 percent from 2012, said corporate secretary Tedy Badrujaman. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Weak yen propels Nikkei to longest run of weekly gains since 1959 > Wall St surges to 5-year highs; Dow ends above 14,000 > Bonds slip as stock gains hurt bid for safe-haven debt > Euro broadly stronger, U.S. dollar up on yen after jobs data > Gold lifted by US payrolls data, posts weekly gain > Brent crude jumps, premium over US crude widens > Palm ends off 3-month high on exports, South American weather INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > BlackBerry searching high and low in India, Indonesia > Indonesia's Sulawesi Jan cocoa bean exports down 6.2 percent on year ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
