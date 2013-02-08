UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1509.39 -0.18% -2.730 USD/JPY 93.54 -0.11% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.955 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1669.34 -0.08% -1.350 US CRUDE 95.91 0.08% 0.080 DOW JONES 13944.05 -0.30% -42.47 ASIA ADRS 136.30 -0.41% -0.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH > State-controlled metal miner PT Aneka Tambang plans to develop a $102 million ferronickel plant in Pomalaa, Sulawesi island, said corporate secretary Teddy Badrujaman. (Kontan) > Food producer PT Mayora Indah expects revenue in 2013 to rise 5 percent from 2012 and net profit to grow 27 percent as the company expands its market overseas, said corporate secretary Yuni Gunawan. (Bisnis Indonesia) > State construction company PT Adhi Karya is considering selling 30 percent of new shares via a right issue this year to raise 2 trillion rupiah to finance its capital expenditure, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Indonesia's Telkom eyes merging tower unit with rival > Indonesia cbank to set time for banks' daily rupiah quotes
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources