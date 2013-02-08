JAKARTA, Feb 8 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1509.39 -0.18% -2.730 USD/JPY 93.54 -0.11% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.955 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1669.34 -0.08% -1.350 US CRUDE 95.91 0.08% 0.080 DOW JONES 13944.05 -0.30% -42.47 ASIA ADRS 136.30 -0.41% -0.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped after Draghi, China data in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge up; Thai stocks off lows on AIS results STOCKS TO WATCH > State-controlled metal miner PT Aneka Tambang plans to develop a $102 million ferronickel plant in Pomalaa, Sulawesi island, said corporate secretary Teddy Badrujaman. (Kontan) > Food producer PT Mayora Indah expects revenue in 2013 to rise 5 percent from 2012 and net profit to grow 27 percent as the company expands its market overseas, said corporate secretary Yuni Gunawan. (Bisnis Indonesia) > State construction company PT Adhi Karya is considering selling 30 percent of new shares via a right issue this year to raise 2 trillion rupiah to finance its capital expenditure, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls as euro zone uncertainty sours mood > Wall Street ends lower on renewed euro zone fears > Bonds edge up as euro slips, stocks fall > Euro at 2-week low after Draghi cautions on its gains > Gold down in volatile trading on renewed euro fears > Brent oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's Telkom eyes merging tower unit with rival > Indonesia cbank to set time for banks' daily rupiah quotes > Chelsea to visit Indonesia ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)