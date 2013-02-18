JAKARTA, Feb 18 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10 -1.59 USD/JPY 93.73 0.28 0.26 US 10YR 2.00 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1614.41 0.33 5.35 US CRUDE 95.80 -0.06 -0.06 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34 -0.46 FTSE 100 6328.26 0.01 0.90 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks rally, yen resumes fall after G20 SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the week STOCKS TO WATCH - Palm oil planter PT BW Plantation plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to plant on 4,000 hectares of land and build a new factory in East Kalimantan, said corporate secretary Kelik Irwantono. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Food firm PT Indofood Sukses Makmur bought a 14.95 percent stake in China Minzhong Food Corp Lt (CMFC) through new shares issued by the latter worth S$89.67 million, CEO Anthoni Salim said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Lotte Chemical Corporation, through its unit Honam Petrochemical Corporation, will soon start constructing its integrated petrochemical factory for $5 billion following the completion of a 100 hectare land acquisition in Cilegon, Banten, said Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry at the industry ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia) - State plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) IV plans to develop a renewable oleochemical plant for 200 billion rupiah, said commissioner Tungkol Sipayung. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei bounces after Japan escapes G20 criticism > Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week > Bond yields up on consumer sentiment; budget talks eyed > Yen sags as G20 OK with Japan reflation effort > Gold bounces off 6-month low; China reopens > Oil sinks, Brent headed for first weekly loss since Jan > Palm edges lower on higher export tax, weekly loss INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Rare Sumatran tiger cub born at San Francisco zoo > Indonesia cbanker: Not concerned by weak yen > Indonesia auto sales in strong start to year > Indonesia may extend wheat flour import tariff-industry ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9669.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)