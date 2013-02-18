UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Feb 18 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10 -1.59 USD/JPY 93.73 0.28 0.26 US 10YR 2.00 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1614.41 0.33 5.35 US CRUDE 95.80 -0.06 -0.06 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34 -0.46 FTSE 100 6328.26 0.01 0.90 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks rally, yen resumes fall after G20 SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the week STOCKS TO WATCH - Palm oil planter PT BW Plantation plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to plant on 4,000 hectares of land and build a new factory in East Kalimantan, said corporate secretary Kelik Irwantono. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Food firm PT Indofood Sukses Makmur bought a 14.95 percent stake in China Minzhong Food Corp Lt (CMFC) through new shares issued by the latter worth S$89.67 million, CEO Anthoni Salim said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Lotte Chemical Corporation, through its unit Honam Petrochemical Corporation, will soon start constructing its integrated petrochemical factory for $5 billion following the completion of a 100 hectare land acquisition in Cilegon, Banten, said Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry at the industry ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia) - State plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) IV plans to develop a renewable oleochemical plant for 200 billion rupiah, said commissioner Tungkol Sipayung. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei bounces after Japan escapes G20 criticism > Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week > Bond yields up on consumer sentiment; budget talks eyed > Yen sags as G20 OK with Japan reflation effort > Gold bounces off 6-month low; China reopens > Oil sinks, Brent headed for first weekly loss since Jan > Palm edges lower on higher export tax, weekly loss INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Rare Sumatran tiger cub born at San Francisco zoo > Indonesia cbanker: Not concerned by weak yen > Indonesia auto sales in strong start to year > Indonesia may extend wheat flour import tariff-industry ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9669.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources