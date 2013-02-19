JAKARTA, Feb 19 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10 -1.59 USD/JPY 93.64 -0.33 -0.31 US 10YR 2.00 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1613.86 0.27 4.31 US CRUDE 95.48 -0.40 -0.38 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34 -0.46 FTSE 100 6318.19 -0.16 -10.07 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firmer but near lows, Asian shares capped SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new peak STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Nusantara Infrastructure may build two toll road projects worth 10.5 trillion rupiah this year, said director Ruswin Natsir. The firm sees 2013 revenue at 266 billion rupiah, up 15 percent from last year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - PT Holcim Indonesia Tbk and ThyssenKrupp Polysius have signed a contract worth $250 million to develop cement factory in East Java with a capacity of 1.7 million tonnes per year, Holcim CEO Eamon Ginley said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei inches down as, investors eye upcoming events > Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week > Bond yields up on consumer sentiment; budget talks eyed > Yen rises after Japan plays down foreign bond buying > Gold inches up but stronger dollar caps gains > Brent steadies below $118, global growth hopes support > Palm oil edges up, exports expected to reduce stocks INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Last-minute Bumi sale threatens Rothschild victory hopes > Total joins Chevron in complaint over Indonesia earnings rules > Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on Asian steel wire rod makers ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9680.5000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)