UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
JAKARTA Feb 25 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -----------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1515.60 0.88 13.18
USD/JPY 94.16 0.84 0.78
US 10YR 1.98 0.78 0.02
SPOT GOLD 1577.21 -0.20 -3.09
US CRUDE 93.19 0.06 0.06
DOW JONES 14000.57 0.86 119.95
ASIA ADRS 136.49 1.50 2.02
FTSE 100 6335.70 0.70 44.16 --------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher, yen falls on BOJ report
SE Asia Stocks-Recover; Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign inflows
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Northstar Pacific and CEO of coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk, Garibaldi Thohir, bought 35 percent stake in PT Hutchison CP Telecommunications from Charoen Phokpand, a source said, adding that the two parties are currently finalising a deal and expect to announce the acquisition by early March. (Kontan)
- The Electronic Marketers Club (EMC) reported sales of electronics goods in January rose 11 percent to 2.6 trillion rupiah ($267.79 million) from a month earlier, said chairman Rudyanto. (Kontan)
- PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia's second largest sharia lender, expects to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for the first half of the year, said CEO Arviyan Arifin. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Retailer PT Hero Supermarket Tbk booked a higher net profit of 303 billion rupiah ($31.21 million) in 2012, up 11 percent from the previous year due to increasing sales, said CEO Philippe Broianigo in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
- Nikkei jumps to 53-month high
- US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on HP results
- U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke's testimony
- Yen & sterling both slump, euro eyes Italy elections
- Gold eases on euro uncertainty
- Oil slightly higher for day, down for the week
- Palm oil inches lower, demand concerns linger
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
- Indonesia eyes consumer sector with regulatory zeal
- Indonesia finmin gets surprise nomination for cbank gov
- Indonesia ruling party stares into abyss as chairman named graft suspect
- Indonesia tells oil majors to follow bank rules or stop exports
- Indonesia raises crude palm oil tax to 10.5 pct for March
- Shares of coal miners Bumi, Berau rises after London vote
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
($1 = 9709 rupiah)
