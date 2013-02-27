(Repeats to add dateline)
By Andjarsari Paramaditha
JAKARTA Feb 27 The Jakarta Composite Index
rebounded on Wednesday on the back of positive sentiment
in global markets.
The gains were led by property and infrastructure
stocks which were up 2.8 percent and 1.9,
respectively.
The Jakarta Composite index closed up 1.14 percent at
4,716.42, recouping the previous day's 0.70 percent drop.
"Majority of Asian markets closed higher today while
investors responded positively to the U.S. new home sales data
that exceeded estimates," said Yasmin Soulisa, an analyst at
Jakarta-based BNI Securities.
"Consumer confidence index also rose sharply to 69.6 in
February, an increase of more than 10 points compared to last
month."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on the benefits of
further monetary easing by the central bank also boosted the
market, said Soulisa.
Property and infrastructure gained after three state-backed
property firms won the tender for the expansion project of
Soekarno - Hatta International Airport valued at 4.7 trillion
rupiah ($484.19 million).
Wijaya Karya Tbk and Waskita Karya Tbk
shares were up 1.8 percent and 1.72 percent, respectively, while
PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk was unchanged.
Buying of 813.03 billion rupiah by foreign investors also
helped the Indonesian rupiah, Soulisa said.
The Indonesian rupiah gained on Wednesday, helped by
demand from foreign banks a day after a bigger-than-targeted
government bond sale, while exporters and some interbank
speculators joined the bids, traders said.
1137 (0437 GMT)
($1 = 9,707 rupiah)
(Editing by Anand Basu)