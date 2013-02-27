(Repeats to add dateline)

By Andjarsari Paramaditha

JAKARTA Feb 27 The Jakarta Composite Index rebounded on Wednesday on the back of positive sentiment in global markets.

The gains were led by property and infrastructure stocks which were up 2.8 percent and 1.9, respectively.

The Jakarta Composite index closed up 1.14 percent at 4,716.42, recouping the previous day's 0.70 percent drop.

"Majority of Asian markets closed higher today while investors responded positively to the U.S. new home sales data that exceeded estimates," said Yasmin Soulisa, an analyst at Jakarta-based BNI Securities.

"Consumer confidence index also rose sharply to 69.6 in February, an increase of more than 10 points compared to last month."

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on the benefits of further monetary easing by the central bank also boosted the market, said Soulisa.

Property and infrastructure gained after three state-backed property firms won the tender for the expansion project of Soekarno - Hatta International Airport valued at 4.7 trillion rupiah ($484.19 million).

Wijaya Karya Tbk and Waskita Karya Tbk shares were up 1.8 percent and 1.72 percent, respectively, while PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk was unchanged.

Buying of 813.03 billion rupiah by foreign investors also helped the Indonesian rupiah, Soulisa said.

The Indonesian rupiah gained on Wednesday, helped by demand from foreign banks a day after a bigger-than-targeted government bond sale, while exporters and some interbank speculators joined the bids, traders said. 1137 (0437 GMT) ($1 = 9,707 rupiah) (Editing by Anand Basu)