JAKARTA, Feb 28 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1515.99 1.27 19.050 USD/JPY 92.33 0.11 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8997 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1596.56 -0.04 -0.650 US CRUDE 93.02 0.28 0.260 DOW JONES 14075.37 1.26 175.24 ASIA ADRS 136.08 0.35 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bernanke, Italy debt sale calm risk sentiment SE Asia Stocks--Indonesia sets new high; Thai stocks fall to 2-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH - Oil palm plantation firm PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk , a unit of Salim group, reported a lower net profit of 1.16 trillion rupiah ($119.77 million)in 2012 from last year's 1.67 trillion rupiah hurt by the fluctuations in commodities prices, said CEO Mark Wakeford. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported a net profit of 2.41 trillion rupiah ($248.83 million) in 2012, up from earlier forecast of 2.23 trillion rupiah, said Tofan Mahdi, the firm's head of public relations. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT United Tractors Tbk said its 2012 net profit fell 2.2 percent to 5.77 trillion rupiah even as the revenues grew 2 percent. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS - Nikkei bounces 2 pct on U.S. data, Italy debt sale - Wall St gains on Bernanke comments, S&P above 1,500 - Prices slip as equity rally lures investors - Euro saved by smooth Italy debt auction - Gold heads for longest run of monthly drops in 16-yr - Brent falls near month-low under $112 - Palm dips to near 6-wk low INDONESIA IN THE NEWS - Jakarta index rebound on positive sentiment; property leads - Indonesia must scrap food import quotas, says policy adviser - Indonesia trade deficit likely widened in Jan, inflation ticks up - Film reopens old, long-buried wounds in Indonesia ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,685.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)