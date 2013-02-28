UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Feb 28 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1515.99 1.27 19.050 USD/JPY 92.33 0.11 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8997 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1596.56 -0.04 -0.650 US CRUDE 93.02 0.28 0.260 DOW JONES 14075.37 1.26 175.24 ASIA ADRS 136.08 0.35 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bernanke, Italy debt sale calm risk sentiment SE Asia Stocks--Indonesia sets new high; Thai stocks fall to 2-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH - Oil palm plantation firm PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk , a unit of Salim group, reported a lower net profit of 1.16 trillion rupiah ($119.77 million)in 2012 from last year's 1.67 trillion rupiah hurt by the fluctuations in commodities prices, said CEO Mark Wakeford. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported a net profit of 2.41 trillion rupiah ($248.83 million) in 2012, up from earlier forecast of 2.23 trillion rupiah, said Tofan Mahdi, the firm's head of public relations. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT United Tractors Tbk said its 2012 net profit fell 2.2 percent to 5.77 trillion rupiah even as the revenues grew 2 percent. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS - Nikkei bounces 2 pct on U.S. data, Italy debt sale - Wall St gains on Bernanke comments, S&P above 1,500 - Prices slip as equity rally lures investors - Euro saved by smooth Italy debt auction - Gold heads for longest run of monthly drops in 16-yr - Brent falls near month-low under $112 - Palm dips to near 6-wk low INDONESIA IN THE NEWS - Jakarta index rebound on positive sentiment; property leads - Indonesia must scrap food import quotas, says policy adviser - Indonesia trade deficit likely widened in Jan, inflation ticks up - Film reopens old, long-buried wounds in Indonesia ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,685.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources