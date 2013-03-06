JAKARTA, March 6 The Jakarta Composite Index continued to rally on Wednesday, ending 1.54 percent higher after hitting a record high of 4,835.07, with Asian markets seeing a boost after the Dow Jones industrial average surpassed highs seen in 2007.

Asian shares extended gains while U.S. Treasuries and gold were capped as Wall Street's record close spurred a shift into riskier assets amid signs of a continuing U.S. economic recovery and globally accommodative monetary conditions.

Jakarta's blue chip index rose 1.78 percent, boosted by the infrastructure index which jumped 3.16 percent while property stocks rose 2.39 percent.

"JCI is very strong with high inflows of foreign capital, mainly in blue chip stocks," said Lanang Trihardian, a Jakarta based analyst at Syailendra Capital.

Shares in state-owned telco provider PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia and property developer PT Lippo Karawaci jumped more than 5 percent each. Metal miners PT Timah and Vale Indonesia also rose more than 6.5 percent each.

The Indonesian rupiah is stable at 9,698 to the dollar. Foreign demand is still relatively high compared with the domestic market and is expected to help the market remain attractive.

($1 = 9,692.5 rupiah) (Editing by Sunil Nair)