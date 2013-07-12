JAKARTA, July 12 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0133 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1675.02 1.36 22.40

USD/JPY 99.17 0.23 0.23 10-YR US TSY YLD 92.91 0.00 0.02

SPOT GOLD 1283.24 -0.11 -1.45

US CRUDE 104.67 -0.23 -0.24

DOW JONES 15460.92 1.11 169.26

ASIA ADRS 141.15 3.06 4.2 ------------------------------------------------------------

- The government plans to sell 30 to 35 percent shares of state-owned PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines to a strategic investor, to repay debt totalling 6 trillion rupiah ($601.8 million), said state-owned enterprises minister Dahlan Iskan, adding that the plan needs approval from lawmakers. (Investor Daily)

- Felda Ventures Holdings Bhd through its unit Felda Global Ventures Kalimantan Sdn Bhd plans to spend 283.5 million ringgit ($89.5 million) on investment over the next five to six years to expand its palm oil plantation in West Kalimantan, said CEO Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad. (Investor Daily)

- State-owned PT Pertamina reported oil and gas output in the first half of the year reached 465,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from last year's 462,000 boepd, said director M Husen. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

- Indonesia's Cement Association reported domestic cement consumption grew slower at 7 percent in January-June period to 27.86 million tonnes, due to slowing demand from property and infrastructure sectors, said Chairman Widodo Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

- State-controlled construction firm PT Adhi Karya Tbk booked a net profit of 58 billion rupiah ($5.82 million) in the first half, up 134 percent from a year ago, said corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Investor Daily)

> BI surprises again with big rate hike

> Total warns over output of Mahakam field

> Borneo buys Bakrie's 23.8 pct stake in Bumi

> BI: Inflation at upper end of 7.2-7.8 pct

> BI sees 2013 GDP growth at 5.8-6.2 pct

($1 = 9,970 rupiah)

($1 = 3.1680 ringgit) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by xxx)