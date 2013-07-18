July 18 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0042 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1680.91 0.28% 4.650 USD/JPY 99.56 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4813 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1277.14 0.14% 1.750 US CRUDE 106.43 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 15470.52 0.12% 18.67 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.69% 0.98 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain after Bernanke comments, yields slip SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke testimony STOCKS TO WATCH - State-owned company PT Garam Indonesia is ready to spend 2 trillion rupiah ($199.1 million) on investment to develop a salt processing plant on 9,000 hectares of land in East Nusa Tenggara, with a production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes of salt per year, said commissioner Slamet Untung Irredenta. Production expected to start in 2015. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Well Harvest Winning Alumina Refinery is starting construction of a bauxite smelter in Ketapang, West Kalimantan with a production capacity of 2 million tonnes of alumina per year, worth up to $1 billion and expects to operate it by mid-2015, said CEO Liu Feng Hai. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - An investor from Turkey has expressed interest to develop a geothermal power plant in Lawang, South Sumatra, with an investment of more than 2 trillion rupiah, said Robert Heri, head of mining and energy division at the South Sumatra provincial government. (Investor Daily) - Property developer PT Pikko Land Development will invest 1.4 trillion rupiah this year to develop a number of high rises in Jakarta, said CEO Nio Yantony. (Investor Daily) - PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia's second-largest sharia lender, plans to raise up to 2.4 trillion rupiah from a rights issue scheduled for November, selling 3.2 billion shares in a price range of 550 to 975 rupiah per share, said Andi Sidharta, director at Bahana Securities, the company's underwriter. (Investor Daily) - Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia plans to spend up to 6 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure in 2014, up double from this year's capex of 3 trillion rupiah, to build new factories, said CEO Dwi Soetjpto. The firm will develop two factories in Padang worth and Rembang worth more than 3 trillion rupiah each, to boost production capacity up to 6 million tonnes per year. (Kontan) - Cocoa producer PT Davomas Abadi posted a first quarter net profit of 173.67 billion rupiah, compared with a net loss of 130.57 billion rupiah a year earlier, the company said. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Graha Buana Cikarang, a unit of industrial estate developer PT Jababeka, plans to develop apartments, a hotel office building and a shopping mall on a 6 hectare land in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, with a total investment of 1.15 trillion rupiah, said Commissioner Tanto Kurniawan. (Bisnis Indonesia) - The government expects to sign an agreement with Chinese investors to develop an industrial estate for the coal and mining sectors in eastern Indonesia in October, said industry minister M.S. Hidayat. Peng Qinghua, the secretary general of the Chinese communist party at Quangxi province, earlier said it has committed to develop three industrial estates in eastern Indonesia. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may hit 2-mth high; Intel results to cap gains > Wall St gets a lift from Bernanke's flexible Fed view > US yields fall as Bernanke curbs bond-buying worries > Dollar soothed by Bernanke comments > Gold stumbles as Bernanke sees Fed tapering this year > Oil rises as US inventories drop again, gasoline off > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Extra cattle imports planned > C.bank chief: no need to worry about rupiah > Hunger for noodles buoys wheat prices ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (link.reuters.com/xuh87t) ($1 = 10,045 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)